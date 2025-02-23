Olympiad Research LP Makes New Investment in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,772 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 158.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 1.4 %

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $169.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.17. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.51 and a 12 month high of $206.04.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 34.02% and a net margin of 8.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,370 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total value of $245,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,600. The trade was a 12.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Gordon Haskett cut Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $215.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.50.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

