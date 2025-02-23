Olympiad Research LP Raises Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Olympiad Research LP boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 67.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,690 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the quarter. ANSYS comprises 1.3% of Olympiad Research LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 24,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Summerhill Capital Management lnc. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Summerhill Capital Management lnc. now owns 6,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,657 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 40,267 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANSS. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $334.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.94. The firm has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of 51.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.82 and a twelve month high of $363.03.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $882.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.46 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. Analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.62, for a total value of $67,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,606.60. The trade was a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

