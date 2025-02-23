O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,725,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,986,874,000 after acquiring an additional 728,040 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,700,513,000 after acquiring an additional 24,135 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 601,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $692,816,000 after acquiring an additional 133,139 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10,626.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 487,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 482,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $420,477,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $1,082,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,000. This trade represents a 52.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total value of $769,041.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,201.95. This represents a 99.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,201 shares of company stock valued at $2,840,852. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised O’Reilly Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1,150.00 to $1,450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,110.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,416.00 to $1,453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,390.81.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,303.41 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $947.49 and a 1 year high of $1,350.27. The stock has a market cap of $75.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,253.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1,202.38.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 166.88% and a net margin of 14.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

