Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $98,000 Stock Holdings in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Oxbow Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,140 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Equinox Gold in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Equinox Gold during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. 38.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of EQX stock opened at $6.82 on Friday. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $7.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on EQX. TD Securities upgraded Equinox Gold to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen began coverage on Equinox Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Equinox Gold Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

