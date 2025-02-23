P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) Shares Up 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $52.52 and last traded at $52.52. 130 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.41.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.52.

P/F Bakkafrost, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells salmon products in North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Fishmeal, Fish Oil and Fish Feed; Freshwater FO; Freshwater SCT; Farming FO; Farming SCT; Services; and Sales & Other.

