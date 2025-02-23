Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Has $81,000 Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC decreased its position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in ING Groep by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,306,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,713 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,129,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of ING Groep during the third quarter worth approximately $9,924,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,972,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 68,451,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,072,000 after buying an additional 429,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

ING Groep Stock Down 0.6 %

ING stock opened at $17.12 on Friday. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $13.57 and a 52 week high of $18.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $59.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.46.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). ING Groep had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 11.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1667 per share. This represents a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 13th. ING Groep’s payout ratio is presently 30.37%.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

Featured Articles

