PARK24 (OTCMKTS:PKCOY) Shares Up 4.6% – Time to Buy?

Shares of PARK24 Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PKCOY – Get Free Report) traded up 4.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.35 and last traded at $13.60. 851 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 2,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

PARK24 Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.09.

About PARK24

PARK24 Co, Ltd. operates and manages parking facilities in Japan and Internationally. The company operates through three segments: Parking Business Japan, Parking Business International, and Mobility Business. It operates hourly parking facilities; parking facilities for non-passenger vehicles, such as large vehicles, motorcycles, and bicycles; and overseas parking facilities, including patrolled parking facilities, as well as provides reserved parking and monthly parking services, and pay and display parking services.

