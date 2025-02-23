Pavion Blue Capital LLC Sells 654 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Diageo accounts for approximately 1.5% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. ST. Nicholas Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $771,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Kennon Green & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $110.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.17 and a 200 day moving average of $125.49. The company has a market cap of $61.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $105.72 and a 12-month high of $154.71.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.28%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DEO. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

