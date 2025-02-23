Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Receives $36.90 Average Price Target from Analysts

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.90.

PEBO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.50 price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PEBO

Insider Activity at Peoples Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $32,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,101.38. This represents a 3.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David F. Dierker sold 2,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $70,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,214 shares in the company, valued at $42,927.04. This trade represents a 62.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $169,390. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 815.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 42.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 503.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEBO opened at $31.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.78. Peoples Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.74 and a 1 year high of $37.07.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 18.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peoples Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.34%.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.