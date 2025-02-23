Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Acquires 1,392 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 14,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Busey Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Bank now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. DORVAL Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. DORVAL Corp now owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,907,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $239.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $209.81 and a twelve month high of $263.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $246.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.67.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

