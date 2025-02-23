Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Acquires 4,385 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winebrenner Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $609,000. PMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,884,000. Dahring Cusmano LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $600,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 61,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,973,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 49,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,660,000 after buying an additional 5,867 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $201.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $199.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $173.17 and a 1-year high of $205.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.