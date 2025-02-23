Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in Trane Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its position in Trane Technologies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE:TT opened at $354.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $379.83. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $279.00 and a 12 month high of $422.00.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%. Analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.61, for a total value of $70,806.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,792,331.61. This trade represents a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 2,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.34, for a total transaction of $984,114.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,969 shares in the company, valued at $47,515,142.46. The trade was a 2.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,563 shares of company stock valued at $4,388,966. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TT. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $478.00 to $476.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $408.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 price objective on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Melius cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $415.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Trane Technologies

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.