Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Has $5.62 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 183.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 205,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,052 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,283,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Financial LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $356,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $28.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

