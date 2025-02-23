Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Sells 1,911 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 39.7% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 108,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,793,000 after acquiring an additional 30,815 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 40.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 103,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,113,000 after acquiring an additional 29,657 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 42.2% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 11,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 18.5% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 3,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pavion Blue Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the third quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 26,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock opened at $116.35 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $158.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $99.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.36.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 97.04%.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 7,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total value of $1,015,025.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,249,229.86. The trade was a 13.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.73.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

