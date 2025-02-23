Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Sells 500 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lowered its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,348 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in Regions Financial by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Regions Financial by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RF. Citigroup upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Regions Financial Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $23.39 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $27.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.55%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

