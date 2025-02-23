Pixer Eternity Self Reported Market Cap Hits $78.93 Million (PXT)

Pixer Eternity (PXT) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. Pixer Eternity has a total market cap of $78.93 million and approximately $213,903.37 worth of Pixer Eternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pixer Eternity has traded 62.8% higher against the dollar. One Pixer Eternity token can now be purchased for $0.0367 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pixer Eternity alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96,011.83 or 0.99865754 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95,577.08 or 0.99360403 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Pixer Eternity Token Profile

Pixer Eternity’s genesis date was March 6th, 2023. Pixer Eternity’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,151,398,100 tokens. The official message board for Pixer Eternity is medium.com/@pixereternity. The official website for Pixer Eternity is pixer.club. Pixer Eternity’s official Twitter account is @pixereternity.

Buying and Selling Pixer Eternity

According to CryptoCompare, “Pixer Eternity (PXT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Pixer Eternity has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,123,821,706.9038 in circulation. The last known price of Pixer Eternity is 0.03668582 USD and is up 7.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $147,547.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pixer.club/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pixer Eternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pixer Eternity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pixer Eternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pixer Eternity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pixer Eternity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.