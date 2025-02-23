Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 4,130.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,298,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,571 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 176.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,041,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,804,000 after acquiring an additional 665,180 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,444,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,903,000 after acquiring an additional 344,254 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,662,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,047,872,000 after acquiring an additional 341,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,226,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $109.45 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.44 and a 52 week high of $130.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by ($0.40). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.29%.

In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 537,249 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.92 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,992.08. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,780,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,465,780.56. The trade was a 12.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $129.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.69.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

