Purpose US Cash Fund ETF (TSE:PSU-U) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Purpose US Cash Fund ETF (TSE:PSU-U – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$100.23 and last traded at C$100.23. 5,250 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at C$100.17.
Purpose US Cash Fund ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$100.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$100.20.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Purpose US Cash Fund ETF
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Why Genuine Parts Company Is a Royally Good Buy Right Now
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Industrials Are Quietly Outpacing the Market: 3 Stocks to Watch
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- These 5 Energy Stocks Hedge Inflation With Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Purpose US Cash Fund ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purpose US Cash Fund ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.