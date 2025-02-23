Purpose US Cash Fund ETF (TSE:PSU-U) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Purpose US Cash Fund ETF (TSE:PSU-U – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$100.23 and last traded at C$100.23. 5,250 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at C$100.17.

Purpose US Cash Fund ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$100.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$100.20.

