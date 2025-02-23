QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 241,834 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $37,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,841,103 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $284,708,000 after purchasing an additional 523,244 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,596 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,058,000. Burney Co. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 665.6% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 146,911 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $22,568,000 after purchasing an additional 127,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Bailey Securities LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $165.43 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $149.43 and a 12 month high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.77.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.32%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.32.

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $130,073.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,596.63. This trade represents a 61.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.54, for a total value of $484,620.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,879,598.12. This trade represents a 5.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,708 shares of company stock valued at $7,713,734. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

