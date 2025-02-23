Redmond Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $448.59 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $418.60 and a one year high of $555.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $471.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $497.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.35.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.27 by $0.12. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 10.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 28.05 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on NOC. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $625.00 to $557.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $579.00 to $558.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $544.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $595.00 to $574.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $544.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NOC

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.