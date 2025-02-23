Redmond Asset Management LLC Sells 310 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Redmond Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,185,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,163,000 after purchasing an additional 105,947 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26,367.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,856,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,446 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,021,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,814,000 after purchasing an additional 12,414 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 715,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,323,000 after purchasing an additional 197,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 358,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,993,000 after purchasing an additional 54,085 shares in the last quarter.

VOT stock opened at $261.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $265.38 and a 200-day moving average of $253.65. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $213.81 and a 12-month high of $277.35.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

