Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI) Stock Price Up 2% – What’s Next?

Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.20 and last traded at $8.16. 428,092 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 245,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II Trading Down 6.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.30.

About Rice Acquisition Corp. II

Rice Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Rice Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

