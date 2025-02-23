Richardson Capital Management LLC Buys 400 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Richardson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1,111.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 436 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.44.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:DIS opened at $108.62 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $83.91 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The company has a market capitalization of $196.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,870.70. The trade was a 15.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

