Richardson Capital Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Richardson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Richardson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Richardson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,993,736 shares during the last quarter. Kedalion Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,424,795,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,624,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,321 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $846,735,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25,687.6% during the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,300,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,169 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $551.75 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $453.90 and a one year high of $563.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $550.28 and a 200 day moving average of $536.07. The company has a market capitalization of $499.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.