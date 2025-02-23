Richardson Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Richardson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 303.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 250 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Finley Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Home Depot from $465.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.44.

Home Depot Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of HD opened at $384.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $402.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $397.54. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.77 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The company has a market capitalization of $382.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

