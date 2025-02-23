Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$36.27 and last traded at C$36.29, with a volume of 47781 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$37.36.

Separately, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$39.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.37, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a $0.1533 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Richelieu Hardware’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.34%.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in Canada and the United States. The company’s principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; floor protection products; and power tool accessories.

