SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.83 and traded as high as $4.83. SCI Engineered Materials shares last traded at $4.81, with a volume of 5,603 shares traded.

SCI Engineered Materials Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.98 million, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.98.

SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.05 million during the quarter. SCI Engineered Materials had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 8.14%.

About SCI Engineered Materials

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications in the United States. It offers ceramic targets, metal sputtering targets, and backing plates for use in semiconductors, thin film solar, flat panel displays, defense, aerospace, and photonics industries.

