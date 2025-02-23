Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Acquires 140,459 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 203.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 209,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,459 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 337.0% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 53,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 41,011 shares during the last quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 12,377 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 199.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,109,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,267 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2,388.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 569,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,190,000 after purchasing an additional 372,515 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $23.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.06. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $24.31.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

