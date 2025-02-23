Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Buys 489 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 823.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.51. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.27 and a twelve month high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2813 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.