Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Buys 5,482 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 232,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $11,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 813.8% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $55.39 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $38.21 and a 1 year high of $55.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.16.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

