Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 658,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 22.8% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $387,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $602.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $520.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $601.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $585.94. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $496.30 and a one year high of $616.22.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.