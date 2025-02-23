Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases 1,115 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,896,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,806,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,214 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,030,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,157,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,729 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,940,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,325,227,000 after buying an additional 4,275,787 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,204,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,228,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 19,074,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $986,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002,418 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.32. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 63,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,506,030.88. This represents a 2.94 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BMY stock opened at $55.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.33 billion, a PE ratio of -12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $61.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.99 and a 200 day moving average of $54.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -56.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa America upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

