Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of GE opened at $199.90 on Friday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $119.88 and a twelve month high of $212.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

General Electric Increases Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.31.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

