Sigma Planning Corp Has $3.71 Million Stock Position in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,106 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in CION Investment were worth $3,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in CION Investment in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in CION Investment in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in CION Investment in the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CION Investment in the third quarter valued at about $127,000. 32.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CION opened at $12.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.13. CION Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $12.69.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.96%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CION Investment from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

About CION Investment

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

