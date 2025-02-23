Sigma Planning Corp Sells 44,220 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,220 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $4,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abound Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $50.58 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

