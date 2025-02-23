Sigma Planning Corp Trims Stock Holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,266 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $4,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $359,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 243,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,078,000 after purchasing an additional 19,783 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,830,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 154,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,647,000 after purchasing an additional 42,212 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000.

PULS opened at $49.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.67. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $49.81.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

