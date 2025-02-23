SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 87.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,538 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $52.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.48. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $47.22 and a 1 year high of $55.42.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

