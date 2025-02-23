StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.25 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.
