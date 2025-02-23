Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Trading Up 6.2% – Here’s What Happened

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.84 and last traded at $24.84. 320,756 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 772,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.39.

Several research firms have weighed in on GPCR. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.29.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.02. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.02 and a beta of -2.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPCR. Deep Track Capital LP grew its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,492 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 196.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,238,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,348,000 after buying an additional 820,589 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,956,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,623,000 after buying an additional 602,609 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,474,000 after buying an additional 590,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $13,560,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

