Stuart Canfield Sells 1,000 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total transaction of $130,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,126.76. This represents a 9.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Stuart Canfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 26th, Stuart Canfield sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total transaction of $148,180.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $130.93 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.21 and a 12-month high of $168.50. The stock has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.09 and a 200 day moving average of $146.24.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 17.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.34%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.55.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

