Summit Asset Management LLC Acquires 22,344 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Summit Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 96.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,344 shares during the quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,335,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,174,000 after acquiring an additional 13,037,193 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,232,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,546 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 489,456.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652,856 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,260,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,419,000 after acquiring an additional 321,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4,867.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,210,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,891 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of SCHA opened at $25.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $22.53 and a twelve month high of $28.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.38 and a 200-day moving average of $26.11.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.