Summit Asset Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Summit Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in 3M by 2,466.7% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in 3M by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in 3M by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, insider Christian T. Goralski, Jr. sold 6,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total value of $944,098.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,024 shares in the company, valued at $750,736.32. This trade represents a 55.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 6,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total value of $1,010,438.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,564.70. This represents a 57.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,639 shares of company stock valued at $17,163,446. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on 3M from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on 3M from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on 3M from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.87.

3M Price Performance

NYSE:MMM opened at $144.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 52-week low of $75.40 and a 52-week high of $155.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.62 and a 200 day moving average of $134.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 100.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

