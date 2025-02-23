Syntec Optics (NASDAQ:OPTX) Trading Up 1.3% – Time to Buy?

Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.64 and last traded at $1.60. 84,608 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 200,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

Syntec Optics Trading Up 1.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syntec Optics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPTX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Syntec Optics by 205.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 7,777 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Syntec Optics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Syntec Optics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Syntec Optics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Syntec Optics by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 16,033 shares in the last quarter.

Syntec Optics Company Profile

Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc manufactures and supplies integrated optics for biomedical, defense and military, consumer, and other applications. It offers camera modules; tool design, design for manufacturing, optical and opto-mechanical design, and moldflow analysis; SPDT optics, such as freedom optics, microlens arrays, spheres and aspheres, diffractives, SPDT materials, and optical tooling; replicative molding, that includes polymer and glass molding, and molded production materials; thin film coating and coating curve materials; and precision machining and precision machining materials.

