TCW Compounders ETF (NYSEARCA:GRW) Stock Holdings Boosted by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TCW Compounders ETF (NYSEARCA:GRW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 699,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,338 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in TCW Compounders ETF were worth $22,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of TCW Compounders ETF by 3,604.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 28,550 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in TCW Compounders ETF by 170.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 81,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 51,580 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in TCW Compounders ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 13,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its holdings in TCW Compounders ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 223,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,335,000 after purchasing an additional 11,252 shares during the period. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new stake in TCW Compounders ETF in the third quarter worth about $13,772,000.

TCW Compounders ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

GRW stock opened at $33.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.06. TCW Compounders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.02 and a fifty-two week high of $39.22.

