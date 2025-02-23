TCW Group Inc. Buys 78,700 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 68.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,700 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $38,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in Republic Services by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In related news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total transaction of $1,436,062.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,931.20. This represents a 37.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.27, for a total value of $400,186.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 879 shares in the company, valued at $189,222.33. The trade was a 67.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Republic Services from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Argus set a $260.00 target price on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $244.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.41.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:RSG opened at $230.73 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.91 and a 1 year high of $232.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $72.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.60.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.21. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

