Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Trading Down 0.6% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Free Report) were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.41 and last traded at $5.42. Approximately 50,380 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 164,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average of $5.48.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.52%.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.
