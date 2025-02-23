Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Trading Down 0.6% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Free Report) were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.41 and last traded at $5.42. Approximately 50,380 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 164,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average of $5.48.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Invictus Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 9.1% during the third quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC now owns 94,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,865 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $254,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 20.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 284,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 48,197 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

