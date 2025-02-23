Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) CFO Sells $2,616,447.40 in Stock

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) CFO James William Rogers sold 31,780 shares of Tempus AI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,616,447.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,586,715.60. The trade was a 14.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
James William Rogers also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 5th, James William Rogers sold 8,712 shares of Tempus AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $588,669.84.
- On Monday, December 16th, James William Rogers sold 1,468 shares of Tempus AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $59,057.64.
- On Wednesday, December 11th, James William Rogers sold 83,025 shares of Tempus AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $3,511,957.50.
NASDAQ TEM opened at $68.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.72. Tempus AI, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $91.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.55.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Tempus AI by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tempus AI in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tempus AI by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tempus AI in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Tempus AI by 910.4% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.
Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.
