The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Bought by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,636 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,313,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,393,915,000 after acquiring an additional 659,096 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 78.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,338,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,389,680,000 after acquiring an additional 8,512,404 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,634,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $476,726,000 after acquiring an additional 117,974 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2,707.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,258,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,252,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,348,000 after acquiring an additional 173,347 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $87.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.36. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $52.64 and a 12 month high of $89.44.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.36%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BK. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

