The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC

Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 272,153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,663 shares during the period. Boeing makes up about 16.7% of Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $48,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chaney Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Chaney Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 10,608 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 562 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.16.

Boeing Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $177.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $133.01 billion, a PE ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $137.03 and a 52 week high of $208.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.39.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Boeing news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,596.97. The trade was a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.