The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.93.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CG

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $49.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.57. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $57.50. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 24.02%. Equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 149.3% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 253.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Group LTD purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.